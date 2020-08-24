June (Fitzpatrick) Sheehan, 90, of Windsor Locks, loving wife of 62 years to the late Robert "Bob" Sheehan, left this earth peacefully on Aug. 21, 2020.Born on Sept. 22, 1929, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Mabel V. (Sheehan) Fitzpatrick and was a lifelong resident of the community. June was a graduate of St. Mary School and Windsor Locks High School. She was a volunteer at the WL Senior Center. June's hobbies were swimming, reading, knitting, and she enjoyed following her grandchildren playing basketball, baseball, and soccer.June is survived by a son, John Sheehan and his wife, Susan Flint; three daughters, Karen Colone, Theresa Sheehan, and Robin Sabine and her husband, Kenneth, all of Windsor Locks; and a son, Timothy Sheehan and his wife, Lisa, of Old Saybrook; 12 grandchildren, Keith Bouchard and his wife, Kate, Kelly Bouchard, Lindsey DellaVecchia and her husband, Dean, Derek Sabine and his wife, Mary, Luke Sheehan and his wife, Michelle, Kelsey Nwosu and her husband, Chibueze, Christian Colone, Cory Colone, Robert Sheehan, Tim Flint, Emily Sheehan and Nicholas Sheehan; and nine great-grandchildren, Jack and Brynn Bouchard, Emma and Kensington DellaVecchia, Desmond and Finnley Sheehan, McKenna Pierce, Colin Nwosu, and Chloe Sabine; two sisters, Barbara Methot and Gayle Pietruszak; a brother, James Fitzpatrick and his wife, Norma; sister-in-law, Irene Fitzpatrick; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph "Joe" Fitzpatrick; and a son-in-law, Paul Bernstein.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug, 26, at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Please meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dollars for Scholars, John F. Fitzpatrick Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 653, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.To leave online condolences please visit