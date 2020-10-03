June V. LaShay, age 93, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.June was born on June 4, 1927, and lived her entire life in Manchester. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1945; serving as class vice president. Shortly thereafter, June embarked on a 40-year career at Pratt and Whitney living as a self-supporting woman long before it was commonplace. June's home on Cornell Street in Manchester was always a beehive of activity whether it be a holiday, a family milestone, or just a fun get-together. Her cottage in Clinton was one of her true joys as she constantly hosted friends and members of her large extended family for relaxing and fun weekends. Anytime she was near a body of water, whether it was Clinton or Cape Cod, June could not resist taking a long dip in the ocean. She traveled far and wide - with trips to the Vatican, Italy and Russia and Caribbean cruises as well as long road trips out to Arizona and Iowa to visit her father while taking in all of the scenery along the way. She was a great lover of animals, especially her dogs Bootsie and Snoozy. She also enjoyed camping and spent many weekends in the "quiet corner" of Connecticut enjoying the atmosphere with friends and family.June is survived by her sister, Mary Jane (LaShay) Talley; Mary Jane's children, Jack Talley Jr. and his wife, Anne, Guy Talley and his wife, Shelly; Mary Jane's son-in-law, Robert Bogner; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Otto and Rose LaShay; her brother, Gordon LaShay; her brother-in-law, Jack Talley Sr., her niece, Cheri (Talley) Bogner; and her lifelong special partner, Herb Wilson.June was especially devoted to and ever-present for her sister Mary Jane and her sister's three children. She will be truly missed.The family would like to thank Crestfield Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care of June over the past five years.Services will be private for the immediate family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Protectors of AnimalsTo leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit