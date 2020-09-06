Justin Michael Hart, 37, of Ellington, formerly of Tolland, beloved son, brother, nephew; cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.Justin was born on Aug. 30, 1982, in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, son of Cheryl (Guillemette) Hart Dwyer of Ellington and Paul D. Hart of Stafford Springs. He was raised in Tolland and attended Tolland and Rockville High School. Justin was employed at the Cumberland Farms in Stafford Springs and enjoyed his co-workers and customers he met. He enjoyed deep-sea fishing, hiking, and bowling; playing disk golf and was an avid video gamer. Justin had a special way with children and animals, especially dogs and cats.He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Hart Dwyer, and her husband, Chip Dwyer; his father, Paul Hart, and his partner; Marlena Burns; his three brothers, Joshua Hart, Dylan Hart, and Timothy Dwyer; his paternal step-grandfather, Frederick Bentley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends.Burial in Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon, is private. There are no calling hours.A COVID-19 compliant gathering to celebrate his life and share memories will be on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion, 114 West St. in Vernon.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Justin's name to the PawSafe Animal Rescue Inc. 110 Sandy Beach Road, Ellington, CT 06029.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit