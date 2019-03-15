Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Karen (Gonsalves) Adamson, 62, of Vernon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



Karen was born in Hartford to Antonio and Elizabeth Gonsalves, May 7, 1957. She attended public schools in Vernon. She married the love of her life, Jeff Adamson, Feb. 14, 1987, in West Hartford. In 1979 she graduated from The University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education and acquired her master's in music education from UConn in 1987. Karen was actively involved with the UConn Marching Band as well as the Pep Band. She was one of the first female high school band directors in the state of CT and taught band and marching band at Tolland High School for 25 years. At the age of 45 she went back to school to get her administrator's certificate and then worked as an administrator at the high schools in both Glastonbury and Bolton. In her 32-plus years working with high school students she was loved and respected by generations of students and faculty. For many summers, Karen led the Pit Orchestra for the Glastonbury Youth Services Summer Theater.



She retired in August of 2017 from her dream job as executive director at Operation Fuel in Hartford. After retiring, she remained passionate about equity in the world and became a leader in the non-profit, social service sector. Through her jobs and volunteer activities Karen had the opportunity to positively affect the lives of all with whom she came in contact. Most importantly, she was a baseball, basketball, and soccer mom to her two wonderful sons, Carlos and Anthony.



Karen is survived by her husband, Jeff; sons, Carlos and Anthony; sister, Cindy McMurray and her husband, Phillip; brother, Phillip Gonsalves and his wife, Tina; sister, Lynn Gonsalves and her husband, Tim Nichols; her mother, Elizabeth Gonsalves; aunt, Iva DaSilva; aunt and uncle, Barbara and George Gonsalves. Also she is survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Santostefano and her husband, Mark; sister-in-law, Diane George and her husband, Russ; sister-in-law, Mary Tracey and her husband, Jeff; brother-in-law, Ken Adamson; and brother-in-law, Tom Adamson and his wife, Theresa; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her two favorite dogs, Pixie and Moose. Karen is preceded in death by her father, Antonio Gonsalves.



Karen's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Stacy Nerenstone and the Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



A celebration of Karen's life will be held at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon, Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m.



