Karen Dischert-Spencer (Haley), 74, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from complications from lung cancer.



Karen was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and grew up in Hartford. She met her first husband, Lew, while in high school. They were married in 1966 and eventually settled in Manchester, where they had two children. After Lew died in 1984, she remarried in 1988 and welcomed a stepdaughter into her family. Karen most recently resided in East Hartford.



She is survived by her husband of more than 30 years, Bill Spencer; her children and their spouses, John and Susan Dischert, Tracey and Aaron Duncan, and Tammi and Joe Serrano; her brothers and their spouses, Mark and Shari Haley, Ray and Fran Haley, Dan and Anne Haley; her grandchildren, Abigail Dischert, Anthony Serrano, and Nicholas Serrano; and numerous nieces, nephews, and various other family members. Karen was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Doris Haley; her husband of 18 years, Lewis Dischert III; and her brother, Sam Haley.



Karen loved bowling and shopping, though she was definitely a better shopper than bowler. Some of her favorite memories were of the annual family vacation to the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire area. She continued to visit the beach each year to smell the ocean air and exercise those shopping skills. She was also an avid animal lover who adopted many animals throughout her life, most notably gaining the trust of a feral cat that took up residence in her garage. She rescued several litters of kittens before she was able to successfully domesticate "momma kitty" and give her a loving home. Her pets were the light of her life - after her son, John, that is, who was always the favorite according to family lore. To celebrate Karen's life, please consider a donation to the animal .







Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020

