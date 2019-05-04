Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen E. Milam. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Ithica, New York, daughter of the late Francis Vande and Ruth (Emery) Bogart. Karen had worked as a dietary aid at Johnson Memorial Hospital, was a former 4-H leader, and was a member of the Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford and the Stafford Senior Center. Her hobbies included gardening, painting, and crocheting.



She is survived by her two sons, Medgar Milam and his wife, Martine, and Calon Milam and his wife, Terry; three grandchildren, Calon Milam, Summer Hundley, and Justin Seltzer; two siblings, Norma Jean Fellows and Ronald Vande Bogart; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Katha Seltzer and Suquo Garrell.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.



Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford, 197 West Stafford Rd., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in West Stafford Cemetery, Stafford.



The family would like to thank the entire staff at Evergreen Health Care Center for all of their care and support over the last few years.



For online condolences or directions, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com



Karen E. Milam, 80, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Robert Price Milam, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.She was born in Ithica, New York, daughter of the late Francis Vande and Ruth (Emery) Bogart. Karen had worked as a dietary aid at Johnson Memorial Hospital, was a former 4-H leader, and was a member of the Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford and the Stafford Senior Center. Her hobbies included gardening, painting, and crocheting.She is survived by her two sons, Medgar Milam and his wife, Martine, and Calon Milam and his wife, Terry; three grandchildren, Calon Milam, Summer Hundley, and Justin Seltzer; two siblings, Norma Jean Fellows and Ronald Vande Bogart; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Katha Seltzer and Suquo Garrell.Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford, 197 West Stafford Rd., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in West Stafford Cemetery, Stafford.The family would like to thank the entire staff at Evergreen Health Care Center for all of their care and support over the last few years.For online condolences or directions, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 4 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close