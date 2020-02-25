Karen Leigh Person Csaszar

Service Information
First Congregational Church
359 Route 6
Andover, CT 06232
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Andover
359 Route 6
Andover, CT
Karen Leigh Person Csaszar, 66, of Nokonis, Florida, wife of Charles Csaszar, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020.

She was the daughter of Jeanne Person of Andover and Richard Person. Karen was born in Manchester on Oct. 13, 1953. She graduated from RHAM High School in 1971. In her youth, she was actively involved in 4-H and the Tolland County 4-H Fair Association. While living in Florida, she attained a bachelor's degree. Karen worked part time at Publix for 17 years and retired from Sarasota Memorial Hospital after 30 years of service. She enjoyed visits to Disney World, Sea World, and Busch Gardens.

Besides her husband, Charles; Karen is survived by her mother, Jeanne Person; her brothers, Ross (Becky), Jessee (Nickie), Scott (Lauren), and Steven; her sisters, Kim, Stacey (David), and Kristin. She was predeceased by her father, Richard Person.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, at the First Congregational Church of Andover at 2 p.m.

Donations in Karen's memory an be made to the First Congregational Church of Andover, 359 Route 6, Andover, CT, 06232; The Andover Food Pantry (same address); or a .
