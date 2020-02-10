Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Obue Buske, 48, of Coventry, beloved wife of Jeffrey Buske, and proud mother of Amber, Becca, and Madeline, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, after a tragic accident.



She was born in Hartford, on May 28, 1971. Karen graduated from Manchester High School in 1989 and Stonehill College in 1993. After raising her three daughters, she started a career at the University of Connecticut, a job that she loved and was very proud of.



Along with her husband and daughters, Karen leaves behind her parents, Patricia and Albert Obue; her sister, Jennifer Sinnamon and her husband, George, of Bristol; her father and mother-in-law, John and Charlene Buske; her brother-in-law, John Buske and his wife, Ann Marie; her sister-in-law, Deb Watkins and her husband, Doug; and two very special aunts, Marie (Walt) Lehmann of Athol, Massachusetts, and Theresa (James) Carey of Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation or to a .



Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. The funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Manchester.



To leave a memory for the family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







