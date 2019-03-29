Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Karl F. Stelmack, age 59, of Suffield, died unexpectedly at his home on March 25.



While there is not much solace here, he did live a life of hard, detailed work where humor and adventure found a way into his every day life.



He was predeceased by his parents George and Esther Stelmack. He leaves his wife of 23 years, Katrina (Rado), and his much loved son, Zachary. Karl had a brief stint with motocross racing and the love of this sport was shared by father and son. As a brother, he will leave a hole that cannot be filled for his sisters, Georgann Dickey and Kristin Kehmna. His nieces, nephews, and in-laws will miss the visits on the Stelmack Farm. Even though he did not carry on the tradition of tobacco and strawberries, there were fields, barns, and gardens of beauty in keeping with his wife's special touch.



Karl graduated from Suffield High School in 1977 and the University of Hartford with a B.A. in criminal justice in 1981. He worked in the Connecticut prison system as a counselor at the time of his retirement. Never a man to rest, he started and ran his one man business, Green Acres Lawn-care, with detail and professionalism. This seasonal work gave him the opportunity to make Vermont his winter wonderland of backcountry skiing, snowmobiling, and fat tire biking. His love of the area culminated in the purchase of a getaway home with a view of Mt. Jay. His family and friends will miss him beyond measure.



A private service will be held to honor his life.



Donations can be made in Karl's name to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.



Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Karl F. Stelmack, age 59, of Suffield, died unexpectedly at his home on March 25.While there is not much solace here, he did live a life of hard, detailed work where humor and adventure found a way into his every day life.He was predeceased by his parents George and Esther Stelmack. He leaves his wife of 23 years, Katrina (Rado), and his much loved son, Zachary. Karl had a brief stint with motocross racing and the love of this sport was shared by father and son. As a brother, he will leave a hole that cannot be filled for his sisters, Georgann Dickey and Kristin Kehmna. His nieces, nephews, and in-laws will miss the visits on the Stelmack Farm. Even though he did not carry on the tradition of tobacco and strawberries, there were fields, barns, and gardens of beauty in keeping with his wife's special touch.Karl graduated from Suffield High School in 1977 and the University of Hartford with a B.A. in criminal justice in 1981. He worked in the Connecticut prison system as a counselor at the time of his retirement. Never a man to rest, he started and ran his one man business, Green Acres Lawn-care, with detail and professionalism. This seasonal work gave him the opportunity to make Vermont his winter wonderland of backcountry skiing, snowmobiling, and fat tire biking. His love of the area culminated in the purchase of a getaway home with a view of Mt. Jay. His family and friends will miss him beyond measure.A private service will be held to honor his life.Donations can be made in Karl's name to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.To leave online condolences please visit Funeral Home Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home

443 East Street

Suffield , CT 06078

(860) 668-7324 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close