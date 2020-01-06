Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Trinity Covenant Church 302 Hackmatack St. Manchester , CT View Map Graveside service Following Services Center Cemetery East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karl Robert Hahn passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 89.



Karl was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Wethersfield. After growing up in Wethersfield, Karl served for four years as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. A degree in mechanical engineering from Tri-State College (now Trine University) in Angola, Indiana, enabled him to work as an engineer for 32 years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. His diligent efforts helped found and incorporate the Clinton Beach Association in 1967. As president of the association for over 20 years, he was also the acting chief of police. Karl was a member of South Congregational Church, in Hartford for over 60 years.



Karl and his beloved late wife, Jean, of 54 years raised their family in Manchester and spent summers on the beach in Clinton where they welcomed friends and family to their cottage. Later, they avoided cold New England winters in their Florida retirement home. They also loved to travel and Karl had fond memories of his visits to 28 countries and 45 of our 50 states and Washington, D.C.



Most recently, Karl lived at The Residence in South Windsor. It afforded family and friends many wonderful visits, meals, memories, and special times. The staff all loved Karl, and we are extremely grateful for the wonderful care they provided.



Karl was predeceased by his wife, Jean (Fothergill) Hahn; parents Oskar Henry Rudolph and Ruth Louise (Nungasser) Hahn; siblings, Ruth (Gretchen) and husband Carl Peterson II, Gertrude, Pauline and husband Christopher Hoff, Susanne and husband Robert Madsen, and Henry and wives Barbara (Newton) Hahn and Helen (Wolfe) Hahn.



Karl is survived by his two loving sons: Leslie Martin and wife Susan (Mosher) Hahn and Dwight Clinton and wife Karla (Magadini) Hahn; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Eric, Andrew, Danielle, Luke, Rosemary, Timothy, Tiffany, Emily; and four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Abigail, Caleb, and Teagan.



A celebration of Karl's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at noon in the Trinity Covenant Church, 302 Hackmatack St., Manchester, followed by graveside services with military honors in Center Cemetery, East Hartford. The service can be livestreamed at



Calling hours will be on Friday Jan. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester.



