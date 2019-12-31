Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Then. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Karl Then, 74, of Columbia, formerly of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home by the lake he loved so much.



Born and raised in Manchester, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kozaczka) Then. At Manchester High School he was a standout athlete and excelled in both football and swimming. He went on to become a lineman with the phone company until he finished college, at which point he moved to management. At 50, he happily retired from SNET after 32 years of service, a feat he was most proud of seeing as he would jokingly say he "did his best to get himself thrown out of that place."



As he aged he slowed up a bit, although he was still a self-proclaimed "fine-tuned machine, fashion plate, and sex symbol." Gone were the raucous parties, bottles of Wild Turkey, and even the little red cottage which was turned into a year-round home that he moved into 2011.



He grew to enjoy fishing , boating, and later on, his grandkids, car shows in the Corvette, Hershey kisses, and buzzing people around on his Dodge Viper red golf cart. He was able to be persuaded into the occasional sip of Captain Morgan seeing as how he "didn't want to forget how it tasted." He was also well known for his quick wit, his one-liners, his jokes, and telling people the truth, which sometimes involved his lack of a filter. He would tell hilarious albeit often repeated stories (which, if you knew him well, probably involved you or were about you).



He truly loved Columbia Lake and was active with the lake management committee in town. He would've given you the shirt off his back even if it was his favorite one from the '70s.



He is survived by his children, James Then and his wife, Sheila, of Manchester and Christopher Then and his wife, Leigha, of Coventry; his stepdaughter, Teri Lupacchino and her husband, Marc, also of Coventry; his grandchildren, Riley Then and Jordan Stratton, Ryan and Sophia Then, and Nicole May and Sarah Caldwell. Karl is also survived by his sister, Susan Barone and her husband, Chuck, of Pennsylvania, as well as other relatives, many close friends, and that one plant in the kitchen.



He was one of a kind.



In lieu of flowers, please tell someone a funny story about him (they require less watering and Lord knows you've all got one).



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester on Saturday, Jan. 4, from noon to 3 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



