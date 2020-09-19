Katherine A. (Scanlon) Hook, age 63, of Jeffersonville, Ohio, a former longtime resident of Ellington, Connecticut, left this earth on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, after battling a long illness.She leaves her husband of 40 years, Jack F. Hook. She also leaves her son, Ryan, and his wife, Jacqueline Hook, of Broad Brook, Connecticut, and her daughter, Allison Hook, of Chillicothe, Ohio. She leaves six grandchildren, Morning, Anna, Eian, Hunter, Warren, and Nolan.Kathy was born and raised in Webster, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Donald and Anna Scanlon of North Grosvenordale, Connecticut. She attended the St. Joseph School and Bartlett High School. She graduated from Framingham Union School of Nursing in 1977 and worked as an ER Nurse in various states throughout her career. She also worked in Nursing Education and taught Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS). She was the recipient of the Nightingale Award for outstanding clinical and compassionate care.Kathy leaves two sisters, Judy and husband, Charles John, of Cresson, Pennsylvania, and Janet Scanlon of Webster, Massachusetts; a brother, James Scanlon, of North Grosvenordale, Connecticut; and several nieces and nephews. Kathy leaves a special longtime friend, Linda McNulty, and special cousin, Maureen Suroviak.Kathy was an amazing cook and watched cooking shows religiously, even when she was unable to eat. She had no problem navigating the kitchen in her wheelchair. She had a green thumb and loved to garden. She was an avid reader and amassed quite a collection of books and photo albums. Kathy enjoyed camping with family and friends. She loved her dogs and cats and insisted her bird feeders were always full and plants watered.However, her greatest joy was spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hidy Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Ohio, with Father Cyrus Haddad officiating. Family and friends may visit at the Summers Funeral Home, 223 W. Market St., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160, on Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m.A virtual Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Donations can be made in Kathy's name to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl., Brookline, MA 02445.Online condolences may be sent to