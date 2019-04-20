Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Katherine "Kay" Biancucci, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Paul Biancucci, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.



She was born in Calais, Maine and resided in Wethersfield, East Hartford, and South Windsor. She was a guidance secretary at South Windsor High School for 20 years. She and Paul spent their retirement years in Woodland, Maine and Daytona Beach, Florida.



Kay leaves her children, Jill Kolinsky of South Windsor, Paul (Laura) of Cromwell, and Jerry of Vernon; three grandsons, John, Vincent, and Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Paul, she was predeceased by her grandson, Nick; her son-in-law, Bo; four brothers; and two sisters.



Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours Tuesday, April 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A funeral procession will gather Wednesday, April 24, at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Kay's memory may be made to K-9 Crime Stoppers, 406 Buff Cap Road, Tolland, CT 06084.



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online expressions of sympathy.



Mom - A special smile, a special face, in our hearts a special place. Rest in Peace.







419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

