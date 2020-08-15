Katherine E. (Boswell) Baker, 35, of Vernon, beloved wife of Paul Baker, was carried home in the loving arms of her Savior, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
She was born July 17, 1985, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Gilbert and Martha Boswell. Katie was the type of person you only meet once in a lifetime. She had the most infectious smile that you couldn't help but smile back. Like a breath of spring, she was always the brightest light in the room, regardless of her own circumstances. Completely devoted to her family and friends, Katie loved people and took a genuine interest in their lives. When she asked, "How are you?" she meant it. A cheerleader in high school, she loved to dance and she loved music. Katie especially enjoyed the beach. Her love for animals and their love in return was a testimony to her heartfelt kindness and tender nature. Working as a receptionist and administrative assistant at two local businesses, Katie touched many people's lives and it was hard to go anywhere with her without meeting someone she knew. Her faith in Jesus Christ was her passion. She was a beloved member at her church where she was a regular at prayer meetings and Bible study. And she was also a member of a local Christian women's group. Even through suffering, Katie lived her life with such selflessness and grace, setting a beautiful example for all who knew her. Hers was truly a life well lived.
Besides her husband Paul she is survived by her brother, Jamie Boswell. She was predeceased by her father and mother; and her sister, Nikki Boswell.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.)
A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cider Mill Christian Fellowship, 75 Cider Mill Rd., Tolland.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity
in our dear Katie's honor.
