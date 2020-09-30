1/1
Katherine Hayes (Wuori) Cowles
Katherine (Wuori) Hayes Cowles, 91, of Manchester and formerly of South Windsor, wife of over 35 years to the late William Hayes (1992), and over seven years to the late Royal Cowles (2003), passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Born in Winchester, the daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Dutcher) Wuori, she grew up in Norfolk and lived in South Windsor for over 30 years before moving to Manchester. Prior to her retirement, Katherine was employed by The Travelers Insurance Company for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. Katherine enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Hayes of South Windsor, Susan Vincent and her husband, Dennis, of Manchester, Michael Hayes of Vernon, and Carol Lindsay and her husband, Sean, of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Nicole McQueeney and her husband, Brian, Christie Garrett and her husband, Phil, Emily and Madeleine Hayes, Ian Lindsay and his wife, Kristen, and Aidan and Evan Lindsay; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Jean Hayes of Winsted; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was also predeceased by her brother, Edward Wuori, and her sister, Frances Brown.

Her family would like to thank all the staff at The Village at Buckland Court for the wonderful care they gave to Katherine while she resided there.

Funeral services and burial are private.

Memorial donations in Katherine's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082 or to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements.

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
September 30, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
