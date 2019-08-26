Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. James Church 896 Main St Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Kuhlmann Ansaldi "Kitty," 79, of Manchester, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.



Born in Sharon in 1940, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Kuhlmann. Kitty graduated in 1979 from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing with a major in psychiatry. She received her master's degree in counseling psychology from Antioch University New England in 1984. Kitty was later board certified as a clinical specialist in adult mental health nursing and received the Master Clinician Award as Master Psychopharmacologist in 2005. Kitty began her career in the medical field as a staff nurse at Hartford Hospital and later worked at Natchaug Hospital as program director of child and adolescent services. Having a passion for psychotherapy and counseling, she entered private practice where she worked for the past 35 years. Most recently, she worked in a collaboration with Dr. Lori Calabrese in South Windsor where she practiced psychotherapy and psychopharmacology.



In addition to her work, Kitty loved reading and learning, spending time with her family and friends, and Rhode Island beaches. She was an athlete in her youth and had a passion for the game of tennis. Kitty was a kind person, always full of life, humor and a magnetic personality who always sought to help those around her.



Kitty is survived by her children, Andrew Ansaldi III and wife, Monica, of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Adam Ansaldi and wife, Mary, of New Canaan, Amoree Ansaldi Casey and husband, Brian, of Boulder, Colorado, Aaron Ansaldi and wife, Kathleen, of Bolton, and Alex Ansaldi and wife, Karen, of Bolton; her adored grandchildren, Andrew Ansaldi IV, Christiana Ansaldi Braun and husband, Nicholas, of Haiti, Will Ansaldi, Ben Ansaldi, Teddy Ansaldi, Cameron Casey, Connor Casey, Cody Casey, Lexi Ansaldi, Ally Ansaldi, Evan Ansaldi, Erik Ansaldi, Natalie Ansaldi, and Hailey Ansaldi; her step-grandchildren, Leah Ansaldi and Ryan Bieu; and her brother, William Kuhlmann of Gainesville, Virginia. She is predeceased by her former husband, Andrew Ansaldi Jr.; and her brothers, James and Joseph Kuhlmann.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. At the request of the family, please meet directly at the church.



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Since Kitty had a passion for advocating for people who couldn't advocate for themselves, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation



www.bbrfoundation.org



For online condolences, please visit







