Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 Mass of Christian Burial Church of the Assumption 27 Adams Street South Manchester , CT

Katherine Moriarty Fitzgerald, 94, of Wethersfield, formerly of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward M. Fitzgerald.



Katherine was the daughter of Thomas Moriarty and Catherine (Shea) Moriarty, both of County Kerry, Ireland. She grew up in the Thompsonville section of Enfield and graduated in 1943 from Cathedral High School in Springfield. Katherine raised her family in Manchester and was employed by the Southern New England Telephone Co. (SNET) as an operator for 24 years. She was a lifetime member of the Telephone Company Pioneers. Katherine loved people, a party, and her Irish heritage. Her family was the center of her life and she was the heart and soul of her family. As Katherine often said, "to each his own" and that guided her approach to life. She loved wearing plaids and bright colors but most of all, loved her close relationship with her grandchildren.



Katherine is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Joanie) Fitzgerald of Webster, New York, and Edward (Alice Marie) Fitzgerald of Wethersfield; her grandchildren and their spouses, Katie (Peter) Oleksyn, Maureen Fitzgerald (Michael Trzybinski), Edward (Corrine) Fitzgerald Jr., Maggie Fitzgerald, Sheila Fitzgerald, and Thomas (Candice) Fitzgerald; her great-grandchildren, Maddie Oleksyn, Jack Oleksyn, Callie Fitzgerald, Edward (Trey) Fitzgerald III, Anna Fitzgerald, and Adella Trzybinski; as well as loving nephews and nieces and their spouses and children to whom she was always "Aunt Kate."



Katherine was predeceased by her husband; parents; her three brothers, Andrew, Thomas, and John Francis Moriarty; and her sisters, Mary (Moriarty) Brink and beloved sister Anne (Moriarty) Packard.



Katherine's family would like to thank her caregivers, including Shondra, Peter, Andrea, and others, at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill for their care in the last few years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, Manchester, followed by burial in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield. Family and friends may call on Friday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's memory may be made to East Catholic High School, 115 New State Road, Manchester, CT 06040.



