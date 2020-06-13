Kathie Anne (Rooke) Gagne, 50, of Manchester, beloved wife and best friend for 20 years of Christopher John Gagne, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, after a short yet valiant fight against multiple myeloma and plasma cell leukemia.Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Martha (Allen) Rooke of Manchester and the late Robert H. Rooke. Kathie was raised in Windsor, graduated from Windsor High School. Kathie was a loving wife, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and dear friend. She was an amazing woman and will truly be missed by all who knew her.In addition to her husband and Mother, she is survived by her brothers, Keith A. Rooke and his wife, Cindy of Florida, Thomas R. Rooke and his wife, Jodi of Vernon, and Gary D. Rooke and his wife, Elaine of Manchester; her aunt, Priscilla Allen of California; her mother-in-law, Linda M. Anderson, father-in-law Gary Anderson; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Clark, and Stacie Ferolano and husband, Dan; her brother-in-law, Dana Gagne and wife, Shannon; her nephews and nieces, Craig R. Rooke and his wife, Sonya, Kevin A. Rooke and his wife, Melissa, Vanessa Rooke, Valerie Rooke, Tyler Rooke and his wife, Rachel, Garrett Rooke and his fiancé, Mikala, Jaime Rooke and his fiancé, Hanna, Jeremy Rooke and wife, Sarah, Isabella and Lilianna Gagne; Sophia and Christopher Ferolano; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Ayden, Andrew, Cara, Brylin, Harper, Felicity, Skylar, Kymmy, Lincoln, and Caysen; and many other relatives and dear friends.Her funeral service will be private.In lieu of flowers, or to make a contribution in her honor, please donate to the North East Boston Terrier Rescue by visitingTo read the full obituary, leave an online condolence, or share a memory with her family please visit