Kathleen Albano Hayden, beloved wife to Edward for 70 years, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.Kathleen was born on April 8, 1932, to the late John and Elizabeth (Maffasoli) Albano. She is the sister to the late Elvira (Vera) Rinaldi and the late Jean Ragno. She is mother to Donna and her husband, Richard Szewczak, Karen and her husband, the late Cary Prague; as well as, grandmother and great-grandmother to Thomas Szewczak, David, Tess and Lily Prague, Elizabeth (Szewczak), John and Riley Hennessy, Jeffrey, Meghan and Kailey Prague, Alexander Prague and Emily Preston.Kathleen had a long, happy life full of family and friends, that soon became family. She always offered a helping hand, and sensible advice. She enjoyed cooking and baking (especially pies), playing cards, going to the beach, and knitting sweaters and blankets for friends and family, especially newborn family members.Donations in honor of Kathleen can be made to St. Raymond of Penafort (formally St. Patrick Church) 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Raymond of Penafort in the future at the convenience of the family.