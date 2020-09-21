Kathleen "Polly" Baker, 90, of West Suffield, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Baker Sr. for 69 years, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who supported, worked, and loved Rob and her family for nearly 70 years. Born May 6, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, daughter of the late Clarence and Mattie (Stamps) Polk, she grew up in Mississippi and moved to Lorain, Ohio where she graduated from high school. She and Rob lived in Tariffville for 25 years before moving to West Suffield over 40 years ago. Polly was a member of Second Baptist Church, Suffield. She was a very active outdoorswoman. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, hunting, skeet shooting, and flying, Polly conquered her fear of flying by taking flying lessons and she was the first in the family to fly solo as well as her adventurous fly fishing trip through Yellowstone on horseback with Rob. She and Rob loved to travel, they were fortunate enough to travel the world, and they enjoyed spending their winters in Montserrat. During her later years she enjoyed watching the wildlife outside her windows. Polly never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion. She is survived by her four children, Dale Baker and his wife, Pat, of Suffield, Brenda Lindeland and her husband, Ken, of West Suffield, Robert W. Baker Jr. and his partner, Bonnie Murphy, of West Suffield, and Donald Baker and his wife, Bunnie, of West Suffield; her grandchildren, Jake Baker and his wife, Jessica, Jeff Baker and his wife, Karen, Kurt Lindeland and his wife, Megan, Stephanie Murphy and her husband, Brendan, Kathleen Besade and her husband, Brian, Elyse Gibbons and her husband, Joe, and Katlin Lemieux and her husband, Ray; a granddaughter-in-law, Wells Lindeland; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Polk, and a grandson, Collin Lindeland.Special thanks to Victor Rivera who was always there to help, Sylwia and Jola, her two caregivers, and Sammy her cat who never left her side.Family and friends may gather on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bridge Street, Suffield for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078 or to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078.Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences, visit