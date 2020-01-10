Kathleen (Damonte) Cienaski, 96, of Windsor Locks, died peacefully, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Bickford Healthcare.
She was born in Windsor Locks July 2, 1923, and was the oldest of four children, born to the late Joseph and Florence (Landers) Damonte. Kathleen graduated from St. Mary School, Windsor Locks High School, and later attended Asnuntuck College. She was employed as a secretary for various companies and was the comptroller at several nursing homes. After her retirement, she became very active in senior affairs and was past president of the Windsor Locks Senior Citizens Club and was past treasurer of COLA for many years.
She leaves a son, Walter, and his wife, Jean of Enfield; a sister, Marian Witham of Richmond, Virginia; a brother, Carlton Damonte and his wife, Marketta of Albuquerque, New Mexico; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph. She will be missed by family and friends she made over the years.
A graveside service will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Mary Cemetery in Windsor Locks.
