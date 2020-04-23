Kathleen Elizabeth Donaghue Peloquin died on April 15, 2020, after a brief illness.



She was born in Hartford on June 30, 1956, to Robert and Joan (Pagani) Donaghue. Beloved mother of Ryan Peloquin of Manchester; beloved sister of Adell Donaghue (Jane Rothchild) of Southampton, Massachusetts, and another loving sister. She is also survived by numerous cousins; Aunts Betty and Deanna; and Uncle Robert.



Katy was a graduate of the Hartford Secretarial School and worked as the office manager of the psychiatric unit at Hartford Hospital. Most recently, she was the Vice President of the Resident Council at Fenwood Manor in Manchester. Katy will be remembered for her kind and generous heart and her loving nature; her sparkling blue eyes, and beautiful smile; and her love of animals, whether they meowed, barked, or chirped.



Services will be held at a later date.



Contributions in Katy's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society.



