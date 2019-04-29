Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard's Church Rockville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Thomas and Maryann (Headings) McAuley.



She is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife, Marita Francis, and Charles J. Francis and his significant other, Gina Millix, all of Ellington; two grandchildren, the lights of her life, Caitlin and Christopher Francis, she loved them deeply; many devoted nieces and nephews from both the Francis and McAuley families; and her dear friend, Rosie. She loved you all. She was predeceased by her 10 siblings.



Kay spent her married life devoted to her family and working in the family business with her husband.



The family would like to thank everyone at Rockville General Hospital, Woodlake, Hartford Hospital, and the VNA staff for the care and kindness shown to Kay and the family.



Relatives and friends may join the family Tuesday, April 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. Bernard Church, Rockville, with burial to follow at Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 71, Ellington, CT 06029.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



