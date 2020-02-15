Kathleen "Kathy" (Bull) Jones, 69, of Somers, formerly of Vernon, loving wife for 52 years of Melvin "Mel" G. Jones, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 24, 1950, in Burlington, Vermont, one of eight children of the late Ralph and Carol (Lee) Bull. Kathy was raised in Vernon and had been a longtime resident. She was a lady with many talents from crafts to singing. Kathy's greatest joy was her family. She loved and cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her beloved husband, Mel; she is survived by her three daughters and two sons in-law, Tammy and Tony Bedlack, Stacey Jones, and Heather and Jason Britney, all of Vernon; her six grandchildren, Kathleen Bedlack and Kyle, Maranda Sobaski and Houston, Devin Crabb, Jared Crabb, Lucas Britney and Logan Britney; and two great-grandchildren, Bryce Demers and Bella Brahier. Kathy also leaves her seven siblings, Ralph Bull (Beverly), Rodney Bull (Sue), Ranger Bull (Linda), Raymond Bull (MaryAnn), Dave Bull (Charlie), Linda Ballestrini (Brian) and Doug Bull (Mary); and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Calling hours will be at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83) in Vernon on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020