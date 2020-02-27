Kathleen Lavoie, 73, of Lecanto, Florida, passed away Feb. 24, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1946, to Leo and Dorothea Stopa in Detroit, Michigan. Kathleen moved to the area in 2002 from Manchester, and was a member of the Carmel Lights at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gerard J. Lavoie; and is survived by her children, Denise (Dale) Gullo, David (Kristin) Lavoie, and Cindy (Terry) Donnelly; brother, Gary (Sharon) Stopa; and sister, Karen (Marc) Beecher; grandchildren, Kirsten and Timothy Gullo, and Bridget and Steven Lavoie.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto.
Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, March 2, at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Lecanto. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020