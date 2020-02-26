Guest Book View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen M. Aborn, 63, of Stafford Springs, beloved wife of 45 years of Sherwood "Woody" Aborn Jr., died Feb. 25, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma.



Kathy was born in Manchester, on Oct. 5, 1956. She grew up in Andover and Columbia, and graduated from Windham High School. As a longtime resident of Stafford Springs, Kathy was adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She lived her life to the fullest and never missed a party, concert, or family event. She dedicated her life to her family and friends and treasured every moment together.



Besides her husband, Kathy is survived by her children, Amy Gallina, Robin Lacagnina and her husband, Steve, and Adam Aborn and his wife, Sheryl; her beloved grandchildren, Adrianna, Sebastian, Evan, Darren, Sam, and Pedro; her mother, Mary Heinz; sister, Bonnie Miner; brother, David Heinz; mother-in-law, Lorraine Aborn; and sister-in-law, Lin Wilson. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Herman Heinz Jr.



Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.



Her funeral service will take place on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's honor can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241.



