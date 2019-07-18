Kathleen M. Morrow, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital early July 15, 2019.
Daughter of William and Mary Corcoran, survived by two brothers and a sister, Robert Corcoran, Donald Corcoran, and Patricia Corcoran. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Morrow III. She is also survived by two sons, Russell W. Caudill and Scott E. Caudill, from her first marriage with the late Glen E. Caudill; and three children from the late Thomas W. Morrow III, Thomas Morrow IV, Kimberly Meechan, and Lisa Scheid. Kathy was loved and will be greatly missed by their grandchildren; and her many friends and family.
Kathy was an exceptional woman with a pioneering spirit. She was self-employed as a highly successful real estate agent with Sentry Real Estate for over 35 years; and a sober home business "Walker House Of Miracles" with her late husband Thomas W. Morrow III. She was the first agent to get a CHFA loan for her client in Connecticut. Through their sober homes, they provided 35 beds in three rooming houses and two other houses for those serious about recovery from alcohol and/or drug addiction for decades.
A wake/viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. at the same above location. Her wish is to be cremated like her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The 180 Center, P.O. Box 6806, Hamden CT 06517. For further information call: Ministry (Teddy) 203-909-9194.
For online condolences visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 18 to July 22, 2019