Kathleen Mary "Tootie" Curtin Cummiskey passed away from heart complications on July 2, 2020, at the age of 94. The death of her husband of 68 years, John "Jack" Cummiskey, on Jan. 21, 2020, left Kathleen quite literally broken-hearted, although she always did her best to enjoy the small moments of life.Kathleen was born in Hartford to the late William and Gladys (Sweet) Curtin in September of 1925. Kathleen was a lifelong resident of East Hartford, and graduated from East Hartford High School, Class of 1943.In addition to her husband, Kathleen was predeceased by her four brothers, William, Robert, Daniel, and Edward Curtin, and by her four sisters, Frances Curtin, Gladys Donovan, Jane Grady, and Mabel Leonard. Kathleen is survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine (Cummiskey) Bernard, and her first cousin, Bert Sweet.Kathleen is also survived by her six children and their families whom she loved fiercely and who returned the love with equal intensity: Debra Cummiskey Ruel, her husband, Jim, and their two children, James and Abiah Ruel, parents of Lincoln, William, Claire, and Rose, and Elizabeth Ruel Matern and Jamie Matern, parents of Liam, Owen, and Ryan; John Cummiskey Jr. and his fiancée, Amy Paul; Mary Cummiskey and her husband, Richard Curtis, and their children, Tess LeConche and Tierney Hutton, Emily Curtis, and Marissa Curtis; Kathleen (Cummiskey) McGowan and her husband, Gregg, and their children, William Leonard and Rachael, parents of Ryder and Wyatt Leonard, sons, Michael Leonard, and Noah Leonard, and daughter, Jennifer McGowan; Karen (Cummiskey) Tedder and her husband, Dave, and their children, David Marks, Alexandra Marks, David Tedder, his wife, Sarah Belanger, and their children, Levi and Colby and Chris and Sadie Tedder and sons, Tyler, Cameron, Chase, and Andrew; Timothy Patrick Cummiskey, and his wife, Lori, and their son, his wife, and daughter, Joseph Moreau and Amanda, parents of Autumn Jane.Kathleen was especially close to her son-in-law, Jim Ruel, and they forged close bonds of love and friendship. Included in this circle were the late Claire and Roger Ruel; Jim's sister, Karen Pilch, and her two children, Megan Pilch and Tyler McCormack, parents of Riley; and Timothy Pilch. Kathleen also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom had meaningful connections with "Aunt Tootie."Kathleen had a lifelong passionate interest in local politics and was a member of the Democratic Women's Club of East Hartford. Kathleen was a poll worker for all town of East Hartford elections, including the counting of absentee ballots, "getting out the vote" campaigns, and meeting with various local and national candidates for office. Her favorite candidate by far was Congressman John Larson, who, as a child, observed (and noted for later use) his mother Pauline and Kathleen in the thick of local political storms.In the midst of raising six children, Kathleen became a realtor for Sentry Real Estate in East Hartford, a profession she thoroughly enjoyed. Kathleen served for many years as a park commissioner, volunteering her time to develop the extensive parks and recreation system of East Hartford. She was at one time on the board of five separate PTAs!Kathleen was a strong Irish matriarch. Having lost her mother when she was 15, she was determined that all of her family would be close-knit and emotionally supportive of one another. She accepted and valued each member of her immediate and extended family, including her nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren, cultivating strong relationships that would last a lifetime.The hallmark of Kathleen's life was the true love story that began in 1951 when she met Jack and "chased him until he caught her" as Jack liked to say. Married at Camp Pickett, Virginia, just before Jack was deployed to Germany during the Korean War, they built a life together that exemplifies the American Dream. Upon Jack's return from overseas, armed with a VA loan, they bought a house in the Sunset Hills area of East Hartford.The Sunset Hills Swim Club and the related association was a hub for our family and all of the families and children from the 180 families in the development. "Mrs. Cummiskey" became the matriarch and our home became the center of activity for the entire neighborhood. Mrs. Cummiskey knew every child and at one time or another fed, disciplined, fastened buttons for, and generally treated each child as if they were one of the bunch. We all thrived because of it.As Kathleen is off to join her beloved husband, Jack, we can rejoice for her and offer her the Irish blessing: "May joy and peace surround you both, contentment latch your door, and happiness be with you now, and love be cherished evermore."Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral Mass of Christian Burial and graveside service will be by invitation only. There are no calling hours. A public celebration of life for Kathleen is being planned at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.