Kathleen (Topliff) Noblet
Kathleen (Topliff) Noblet passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 4, 2020.

Kathleen was born on Feb. 18, 1949, in Hartford, to the late James W. and Margaret (Sommerville) Topliff. She lived in Manchester most of her life and worked for many years as a nurse.

Kathy was predeceased by her first husband, Richard T. Barracliffe and they remained lifelong friends. Kathy is now reunited with her late husband and love of her life, Christopher F. Noblet. Kathy is survived by her beloved daughter, Dawn Barracliffe-Grant; grandchildren Victoria and Keith Perkins, Mackenzie Grant and Kyle Grant; great-grandchildren, Keith Michael and Madelyn Renee Perkins; her cousin, Jackie Gribbon; and sister-in-law, Lynn B. Pemberton-Locke.

Family was most important to Kathy and she was very devoted to them. She was always there to offer a helping hand, provide a shoulder to cry on, or give advice. Kathy valued honesty, integrity, responsibility, and passed these virtues onto her family. "Mamo," as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, was their biggest cheerleader for any of their unique endeavors whether dance recitals, special vacations or sporting events. Kathy had a passion for her dogs, Sabre, Heidi, Savannah, and Scarlett, the beach, gardening, golf, and traveling. She made the world a better place and will be missed by her family and many great friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. A graveside service will follow in the East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kathy's honor to Best Friends Animal Society.

https://bestfriends.org/

For the online memorial guestbook, please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020.
