Kathleen (McGuire) Poitras
1936 - 2020
Kathleen (McGuire) Poitras, 84, of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020.

She was born March 2, 1936, in Wichita, Kansas, daughter of the late John and Mary Jo (Smith) McGuire. She was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, where she met and married her beloved husband, Eugene Poitras. They moved to Connecticut and settled in Enfield, where they lived for over 40 year before retiring to Florida. Kathy was a long time employee of Drs. Salvatore Carrabba and Victor Fortin. Her greatest joy was her family and grandchildren. She was an avid reader who loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She was an active volunteer throughout her life, and was always helping others. She enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with close friends, especially her annual trips to Vegas. She had a love for history, which led to her genealogy journey and she was a proud member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants and Daughters of the American Revolution.

In addition to her husband of 60 years, Kathleen is survived by her three children, Charleen Cunningham of Enfield, Kenneth Poitras and his wife, Noy, of Port Orange, Florida, and Cynthia Pearson of Enfield; five grandchildren, Kyra Pearson, Alex and Molly Cunningham, and Louis and Kathleen Poitras; her brother John McGuire and his wife, Beulah, of Oklahoma; in-laws, Marcy LaChance of Stuart, and Raymond and Kate Poitras of Rocky Hill; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 24, 2020
My Condolences To the Poitras Family

Sincerely
James R. Casparino
Rocky Hill
James
Friend
