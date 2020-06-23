Kathleen Tyler
Kathleen Tyler, 63, daughter of Dorothy Daley and John "Jack" Tyler, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on June 20, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A native of Manchester, Kathy graduated from Manchester High School in 1975, and went on to raise her family there, as well. Kathy was a natural born caregiver, and gave selflessly to her family, friends, and those in her care.

Kathy will be greatly missed by her mother, Dorothy; siblings, Lyn, Mary (Gary), Kevin (Lyne) and Rhonda (Joe); beloved children, Michelle (Chris) and Kevin (Anna); her precious granddaughter, Nora; and many nieces and nephews, including Myah, with whom she shared a special bond.

The family would like to thank the teams at the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center and Trinity Healthcare of New England Hospice for their dedicated care.

A virtual memorial service will be held at a future date. For more information, please email kadowning2020@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy's memory to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation

www.ctcancerfoundation.org

We love and miss you, Kathy.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.
June 22, 2020
We did not have the privilege of knowing Kathleen but we have the honor of knowing Kevin. Knowing Kevin's love and dedication for his mother says so much about the wonderful woman Kathleen was. May she find peace following her long journey.
Alexandra Sadej
June 22, 2020
atht was the sweetest girl. You will be missed, but not forgotten.
Donna Johnson
Family
June 22, 2020
My aunt is the strongest women I know she always made sure everyone was alright. We used to live right next to each other and she was like my second mom, my best friend, and my aunt in one. I couldnt ask for anything more from her. She will be dearly missed but I know that she will always be by my side regardless. God has a plan he always does.
Myah
Family
June 22, 2020
My heart breaks for you all. I am so sorry for your loss. I will be thinking of you all in this time of sorrow.
Sue Christiano
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Scott & tabetha irwin
June 22, 2020
My condolences to all. Its so difficult to lose a loved one. Prayers are going up. God bless. Michael and George
June 22, 2020
only met Kathleen once at her son Kevins wedding. We had the opportunity to have a deep and meaningful conversation about life and death. She is a beautiful and brave soul. I was fortunate to meet her. May the blessings be.♥
Joy Teed
Family
June 22, 2020
Kathy was an amazingly strong woman who raised strong, loving, kind children. I admire her courage and ability to stay positive and find humor even in very tough situations. I am grateful that she touched my life!
MaryLynne
Family
June 22, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear this sad news about Kathy. I had no idea she was this sick. I had a nice visit with her last year and I really thought she had beat cancer. I met Kathy over 20 years ago at a womans group. We were very close for years, then lost touch. I finally reconnected with her last year and it was as if no time has passed. Kathy was such a kind and loving beautiful person and I will miss her very much♥ Diane Colavecchio
Diane Colavecchio
Friend
June 22, 2020
Worked with Kathy at Michael's Arts & crafts. What a funny, easy going and super person. We had a lot of good times together at the store. I'm am deeply sorry for your loss. May your memories get you thru the quiet times of missing her.
Alice
Friend
