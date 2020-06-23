Kathleen Tyler, 63, daughter of Dorothy Daley and John "Jack" Tyler, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on June 20, after a courageous battle with cancer.A native of Manchester, Kathy graduated from Manchester High School in 1975, and went on to raise her family there, as well. Kathy was a natural born caregiver, and gave selflessly to her family, friends, and those in her care.Kathy will be greatly missed by her mother, Dorothy; siblings, Lyn, Mary (Gary), Kevin (Lyne) and Rhonda (Joe); beloved children, Michelle (Chris) and Kevin (Anna); her precious granddaughter, Nora; and many nieces and nephews, including Myah, with whom she shared a special bond.The family would like to thank the teams at the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center and Trinity Healthcare of New England Hospice for their dedicated care.A virtual memorial service will be held at a future date. For more information, please email kadowning2020@gmail.com.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy's memory to the Connecticut Cancer FoundationWe love and miss you, Kathy.