Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn A. Kelly. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn A. Kelly, 61, a resident of Enfield for over 30 years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.



Born in Hartford, she is survived by her father, Gerald E. Kelly of Vernon, and the late Margot (Spearin) Murtha formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida. Kathryn was a member of the East Hartford High School Class of 1976 and received her license as a LPN in 1979. Kathryn worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections for 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, anything Jason Momoa, watching "The View," cake decorating, piñata making, and doing a variety of crafts. She will be remembered for her strength and giving nature, not just as a loved one, but also as a nurse. She will also be remembered for her "ugly soup" and zucchini bread.



She leaves three daughters, Leah M, and her husband, Jeremiah Kos, Lauren Marie, and Erin Marie, all from Enfield. She leaves six grandchildren, some of whom she claimed as her grandbabies, Ian Kos, Meadow Gates, Anthony Kos, Joshua Schumann-Morales, Gabriel Rivera, and Isaiah Kos. She also leaves several siblings; Michael Kelly of Canton, Massachusetts, Daniel Kelly of Putnam, Darren White of Chaplin, Lianne Kelly Rusnak of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Aprille Falletti of Ellington, and the late Lisa White from Vernon. She also had several nieces and nephews, and a very large correctional family.



Her final wish was to be surrounded by white daisies.



There will be calling hours on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Browne Funeral Home, at 43 Shaker Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be no funeral service or burial.



For online condolences, please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com







Kathryn A. Kelly, 61, a resident of Enfield for over 30 years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.Born in Hartford, she is survived by her father, Gerald E. Kelly of Vernon, and the late Margot (Spearin) Murtha formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida. Kathryn was a member of the East Hartford High School Class of 1976 and received her license as a LPN in 1979. Kathryn worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections for 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, anything Jason Momoa, watching "The View," cake decorating, piñata making, and doing a variety of crafts. She will be remembered for her strength and giving nature, not just as a loved one, but also as a nurse. She will also be remembered for her "ugly soup" and zucchini bread.She leaves three daughters, Leah M, and her husband, Jeremiah Kos, Lauren Marie, and Erin Marie, all from Enfield. She leaves six grandchildren, some of whom she claimed as her grandbabies, Ian Kos, Meadow Gates, Anthony Kos, Joshua Schumann-Morales, Gabriel Rivera, and Isaiah Kos. She also leaves several siblings; Michael Kelly of Canton, Massachusetts, Daniel Kelly of Putnam, Darren White of Chaplin, Lianne Kelly Rusnak of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Aprille Falletti of Ellington, and the late Lisa White from Vernon. She also had several nieces and nephews, and a very large correctional family.Her final wish was to be surrounded by white daisies.There will be calling hours on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Browne Funeral Home, at 43 Shaker Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be no funeral service or burial.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close