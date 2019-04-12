Kathryn "Kitty" (Saville) Calabrese, 73, of Enfield, wife of 48 years to the late Henry M. Calabrese, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home with her sister, Wanda, by her side.
Kitty was born Nov. 16, 1945, in Island Falls, Maine, the daughter of the late Carl and Irene (Arbo) Saville. Kitty lived in Springfield for over 20 years and retired from Baystate Medical Center after 22 years.
Kitty leaves a son, Michael A. Calabrese and Teresa Lamphere of Uncasville; four grandchildren, Steven, Kelly, Timothy, and Adam Calabrese; her siblings, Wanda Weidl of Enfield with whom she made her home, Carla Dillon of Westerly, Rhode Island, Debbie Haskell of Lenox, Massachusetts, and Tim Saville of Alexandria, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Monday, April 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 102, East Hartford, CT 06108.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019