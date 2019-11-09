Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn F. (Nelson) Keane. View Sign Service Information Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury , CT 06033 (860)-652-4436 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury , CT 06033 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta at St. Bridget Church 80 Main St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born Feb. 10, 1935 in New York, New York, daughter of the late George and Virginia (Eberhard) Nelson, she had lived in Fairfield for 20 years, Glastonbury for 19 years moving to Manchester 21 years ago. Prior to her retirement Kathryn was a RN at Salmon Brook Nursing Home and Marlborough Health Care. She graduated from the Academy of Mount St. Ursula High School and St. Vincent School of Nursing both in New York.



Kathryn is survived by her son, Joseph D. Keane, III of New Britain; two daughters. Virginia Chipps of Manchester, Susan and Brian Lupacchino of Middletown; a son-in-law, Michael Ventricelli of Fairfield; a brother, Richard Nelson and his wife, Dolores of Florida; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Elizabeth and Michael Goodman of North Carolina, Robin Chipps of Manchester, Carolyne Ventricelli of Massachusetts, Hope Ventricelli of Massachusetts, Michael Ventricelli, Jr of Fairfield, Samantha Lupacchino and John Schauster of Massachusetts and Nicholas Lupacchino of Middletown. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathryn Ventricelli.be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 12,



A Mass of Christian Burial will at 10 a.m. in the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury.



Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, on Monday Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Humane Society.



Kathryn F. (Nelson) Keane, 84, of Manchester, wife of the late Joseph D. Keane, Jr., died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

