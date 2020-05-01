Kathryn Jean Ward, 60, daughter of the late Janet (Vitarella) and William Ward passed away on April 27, 2020, after a short battle with the COVID-19 virus at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
She was born in Torrington on Oct. 23, 1959. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Ward; and her brother, Joseph Ward. Kathy worked for many years as a security guard. Kathy loved music and was an avid fan of professional wrestling.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, William and Irene of Tolland; sister, Lee Ann Ward and partner, Jim Nye; a cousin, Diane Addison of Torrington; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, second, and third cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cook Willow Healthcare, Litchfield Wood Healthcare, as well as the staff of Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, for her care during her illness. The family wishes many thanks to all the people who prayed for her until she passed.
Donations may be made to the Tolland Town Seniors Center in Tolland, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Maloney Funeral Home, 55 Walnut St., Winsted, is in charge of arrangements. For a complete obituary, please visit
www.maloneyfuneral.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 1 to May 5, 2020.