Kathy A. Rose, 61, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019.
She was born in Hartford, daughter of Doris (Castonguay) Cote and the late John Cote. Kathy worked as a scale operator at Becker Construction. Her hobbies included crocheting, crafts, and wine tasting events with her sisters.
Kathy is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Roger A. Rose Sr.; three children, Tara Eyles and her husband, Eric, Roger A. Rose Jr., Desiree Chernushek, and P.J. Rose and his wife, Courtney; nine grandchildren, Damon, Gabriel, Mara, Meadow, Shelby, Jase, Shane, Colby, and Rhieva; four siblings, Brian Cote, Donna Brothers and Tim Phillips, Nancy Flannery and her husband, Donald, and Michelle Petty and her husband, Dale; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Grace Bible Baptist Church, 1151 Hartford Tpke., Vernon. Burial will be held privately. Calling hours are on Monday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 7 P.M. at Grace Bible Baptist Church, Vernon.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc. of Stafford Springs has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019