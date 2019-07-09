Kathy J. Young, 63, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Brady G. Young, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.
She was born in Vernon, daughter of Alice (Merrill) Burnell and the late Albert Burnell. Kathy enjoyed gardening and cooking, and was a fan of the Patriots and racing.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan McKay and her husband, James, and Dori Wilson and her husband, Matthew; five grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, and Evan McKay, and Logan and Hayden Wilson; two brothers, Michael Burnell and his wife, Sheryl, and Steve Burnell and his wife, Melissa Testa-Burnell; two nephews; and her dog, Harley.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a funeral service to take place at 6 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to Safe Net Ministries, P.O. Box 93, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 9 to July 13, 2019