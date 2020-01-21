Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katy Mae (Beasley) Gardner. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM New Life Tabernacle 54 Church St. Windsor Locks , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Katy Mae (Beasley) Gardner, 77, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Shirley "Sam" Gardner, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.



She was born in Ivy Dale, West Virginia, daughter of the late John and Tina (Duffield) Beasley. Katy graduated from Clay County High School in West Virginia. Katy worked at A.M.F. Cuno for 24 years as a finishing operator before retiring. This is where she met her husband "Sam" Gardner. They were married for over 30 years. "Sam" was the love of Katy's life. Some of Katy's hobbies included, making crafts, gardening, and playing rook. Katy was an awesome cook and was known as "Mama Meatball" for her famous meatballs she would always make. She was very hard-working, and a very giving and loving person. Katy had the gift of hospitality. She loved to have people over and entertain and cook for them. She loved to watch Jimmy Swaggart when she couldn't make it to church. She loved her church family and ladies group. Katy had a very strong faith in Christ and is without a doubt in Heaven with him now. Katy will be deeply missed by many. May she rest in peace.



Katy is survived by her sisters, Vannie Beasley, Dorothy Somers, and Mary Beasley; her children, Tina Martin, John Asbury, Darryl Asbury, Scott Asbury, Terry Ryder, Cathy Steullet, and Mark Gardner; grandchildren, Efrain Martinez, Mathew Martinez, Elizabeth Martinez, Leslie Martinez, Zechariah Martin, Crystal May Asbury, Darryl Eugene Asbury, Codey McKee Asbury, Erica McKee Asbury, Christian McKee Asbury, Cassandra Ryder, TJ Ryder, MacLean Joseph Ryder, Johnnyross Ryder, Janearae Ryder and Jaxonreed Ryder, Katie May Steullet, and Nathaniel Steullet, Sam John Gardner, Megan Faith Gardner, Grace Gardner, and Mark Gardner Jr.; and several great-grandchildren. Katy was preceded in death by her five sisters, Helen Asbury, Emma Beasley, Molly Lazure, Cheryl Brown, and Darylie Wolfe; two brothers, William Clifford Beasley and Bobby Beasley; and an infant daughter, Thelma Louise Asbury.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m., at New Life Tabernacle, 54 Church St., Windsor Locks. All are welcome to come and celebrate Katy's life with us. Burial will be private.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.



