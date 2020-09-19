Kay (Westwood) Lyke, 83, of South Windsor, loving wife of 53 years to Stephen F. Lyke passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center of Manchester.
Kay was born on Aug. 8, 1937, in Elgin, Illinois, daughter of the late George Fox Westwood Sr. and Lucie (Jones) Westwood. She was raised in Elmhurst, Illinois, attended local schools and was a graduate of Elmhurst High School, Class of 1955. Kay earned a BA in history from Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri. Kay worked in a multitude of insurance positions including being hired in 1965 by The Hartford in Chicago as their first female underwriter. She also worked five years as an agent for Prudential Life Insurance Company and in various insurance agency positions. Kay retired from her final job in the year 2000. Kay was a member of Rockville United Methodist Church where she volunteered and contributed handmade Christmas wreaths, trees and other creations to the holiday bazaar. Kay also contributed to the Bountiful Baskets Program at Rockville General Hospital and the Festival of Trees at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. Kay was a former member of the Ellington Junior Women's Club. Kay enjoyed playing bridge with two women's groups in Ellington and later at the Senior Centers in Ellington and South Windsor. Kay always enjoyed doing arts and crafts including the occasional decoupage project. Kay had quite the fascination with penguins of all varieties.
In addition to her beloved husband, Stephen, Kay is survived by her three children, Sheila Kay Van Lyke of Irving, Texas, Michael B. Lyke of South Windsor and Sheryl E. Lyke and her husband, Brett Stewart of Rosemount, Minnesota; her three cherished granddaughters, Megan O'Connell, Sarah O'Connell and Caitlin O'Connell; two brothers, George Fox Westwood Jr. and his wife, Arlene of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Dennis Jones Westwood and his wife, Maria of Talladega, Alabama; and several nieces, nephews and their families.
Kay's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, aides and staff at Crestfield/Fenwood in Manchester for their kind and compassionate care.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery in South Windsor.
For those that cannot attend, the funeral service may be viewed live at

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of the donor's choice.
or to a charity of the donor's choice
To leave an online condolence, please visit