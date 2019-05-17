Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Kelly J. (Lata) Mellen, 56, of Ellington, beloved wife of Richard B. Mellen Sr., died peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Manchester, on Sept. 7, 1962, the daughter of Harry and Karen (Harvey) Lata. Kelly grew up in South Windsor and graduated from South Windsor High School with the Class of 1980. She married Richard Mellen on Sept. 6, 1986, and together they lived in Ellington for over 25 years. Kelly loved to travel and spend time at the beach. She enjoyed the water, kayaking, spending time in Maine, and had a special place in her heart for vacations at Disney World. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed every moment she could with her children. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, sister, and daughter, she fought breast cancer with courage, endless hope, and unbelievable strength for 22 years and will be dearly missed.



Along with her husband, Richard B. Mellen Sr., and her parents, Harry and Karen Lata of Ellington, she leaves her son, Richard B. Mellen Jr. of Ellington; her daughter, Brianna Mellen of Ellington; and her sisters, Tracy Gale and her husband, Greg, of Ellington, Lori Peltier of San Francisco, California, and Sherri Smith and her husband, Greg, of Tolland.



Her family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Funeral service and burial will be private at the request of her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online at



www.bcrf.org



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







