Kenneth A. Badstuebner, 76, of Vernon died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Ken passed peacefully at home in the loving arms of his wife, Betty, ending his long and difficult journey with Alzheimer's.



Ken was born in Rockville in 1943 to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Badstuebner and spent most of his life in Rockville and Vernon. He was a devout Catholic and active in his church, St. Bernard's, his entire life. He attended St. Bernard School and, as a young boy, was an altar server. Later, as a parent, Ken was active in the St. Bernard Home and School Association serving as president at one point. He continued his service to the church, volunteering on several committees throughout his adult life. Ken was employed for more than 30 years as a tool, die, and gauge maker by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford. While there he developed many friendships and long past retirement looked forward to the annual holiday luncheons to reconnect and reminisce with his former co-workers from Dept. 38. During his time as president of the condominium association where he resided during the 1990s, Ken was active in organizing a political action committee to promote condo interests and protect the rights of condo owners in Vernon. The experience and knowledge he gained at the time led Ken to open Action Property Management after his retirement from Pratt & Whitney. As owner and manager, he continued his work on behalf of the condominium associations he managed until his retirement from the business. Ken was also a real estate broker and owned and managed KAB Realty. To family, friends, acquaintances, and total strangers who were beacons of light to Ken and Betty in their journey through the darkness and pain of Alzheimer's, there are no words to express our gratitude for your kindness, support, and love. We were truly blessed.



Ken is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Robin Saari and her husband, Tom, and Ken Jr. and his wife, Holly. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tiffany and Katrina Saari, and Erin Badstuebner; his great-grandchildren, Treyden Saari and Elliette Brumbaugh; a sister, Diane Badstuebner; and a brother, Roy Badstuebner and his wife, Debi; as well as several nephews. Ken was predeceased by an infant grandson, Timothy Badstuebner. Ken is also survived by his extended family, stepchildren Skip, Jon and his wife, Beth, Pam Slater, and Sharon Bedard and her husband, Michael. He was "Grandpa" to his step-grandchildren, Jessica Slater, Kayla Preston and her husband, Ian, Lily Slater, Olivia Graves, Dylan Slater and his wife, Michelle, Samantha and Heather Slater, Katelyn and Lauren Kielbania; and great-grandchildren, Emma Boldi, and Morgan and Ava Preston.



While Ken had many hobbies and interests, he had a particular fondness for time spent at Soapstone Mountain in Somers. As a young man he enjoyed tobogganing there with friends, and as an adult, watching sunrises, hiking, picnicking, the spectacular views, and just relaxing with a good book. Friends and family knew he didn't need to be asked twice if he wanted to go there on any given day. With that in mind, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in his memory in lieu of flowers to Caretakers of Soapstone Mountain, 109 Franklin Woods Dr., Somers, CT 06071, a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring, preserving and maintaining the area.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, between 5 and 7 p.m., at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, 25 Kingsbury Ave., Rockville.



