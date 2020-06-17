Kenneth Carone
1960 - 2020
Kenneth Carone of Manchester, born Dec. 22, 1960, died in the early morning hours of June 13, 2020, in East Windsor after a long battle with diabetes. He was 59 years old.

He was a son, brother, uncle, father, and friend. He is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Carone; son, KC Carone; mother, Agnes Carone; brothers, George, Ronald, Scott; and sisters, Donna and Linda; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Ken will be laid to rest at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook, alongside his father, George Carone Sr.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
