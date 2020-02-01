Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth D. Walters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth D. Walters, 82, of Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1937 in Bristol to the late Charles R. Graff, Sr. and Laura (Garfield) Graff.



He was a lifelong resident of Manchester until he moved to Vernon in 2004. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1955, then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman 1st Class from 1955-1961. Following his service, he began working at Pratt & Whitney as an engine operator. He worked there for 45 years before retiring in 2005.



He was a loyal and enthusiastic fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and the UConn women's basketball team. He loved watching game shows, solving crossword puzzles, and answering trivia questions. An avid reader and film enthusiast, Ken was always eager to share a movie or book with those around him. More than anything else, he loved his family; he was married to his wife, Nancy, for 59 loving years. Together, they took pride in raising five children with strong family ties. He looked forward to their annual family vacation in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where he relaxed, traveled, and enjoyed the company of friends and family. He was his grandchildren's biggest supporter, always following their activities from music to dance to sports, and everything in between.



He is predeceased by his brother, Charles Graff, Jr., and his four sisters, Shirley Graff, Arline Rivers, Marilyn Plante, and Beverly Fultz. Ken is survived by his wife, Nancy (Stoutnar), and his children: Jessica Aszklar and her husband, Anthony Sr.; John Walters and his wife, Lydia; Joanne McHugo and her husband, William; Jacqueline Clavet and her husband, Dennis; and Jennifer Sabin and her husband, Ron. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Jeremy Sanford and his wife, Sarah; Daniel Sanford and his wife, Jennifer; Tyler Gauthier and his wife, Brittany; Jordan Sabin; Kaitlyn Sabin; David Clavet; Sean McHugo; Emily McHugo; Elizabeth McHugo; and Olivia Walters. He is also survived by his three great-grandchildren: Ashton Sanford, Cameron Sanford, and Connor Sanford. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law and their wives, Bruce and Kay Tedford, Robert and Helen Stoutnar, and Allan and Kiniko Stoutnar, as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 4, between 10 a.m. and noon at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. The funeral service will be held at noon with burial to follow at East Cemetery.



