Kenneth John "Casey" Cowperthwaite, 66, passed away surrounded by his wife and children in his home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He fought a courageous battle against metastasized cancer. He fought so very hard right up until the end of his life.Casey was born on Jan. 12, 1954, in New Britain, son of Patricia (Sinkiewicz) Cowperthwaite and Kenneth John Cowperthwaite. He grew up in Vernon and Tolland and graduated from Tolland High School in 1972. He went on to obtain a degree in Culinary Arts at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He worked a number of culinary positions before opening and operating Casey's Café located within ADVO in Windsor. He adored his employees and they adored him. Casey loved riding his motorcycle, cooking for family, spoiling his grandchildren, and watching the Giants while sitting in his favorite chair. The little ones would always find a Dum-Dum lollipop in his shirt pocket. He was a man of few words, but meant what he did say wholeheartedly.Besides his loving wife, Patti (Minor) Cowperthwaite, he will lovingly be remembered by his children, Krystal and Joshua Hager of Joplin, Missouri, Patricia "Trish" and Andrew Gilleo of Vernon, Kori and Scott Brown of Haymarket, Virginia, and Victoria Wilson of Windsor; 11 grandchildren, Tenley and Kaylee Hager, Stella Casey and Maizy Rae Gilleo, Joshua, Justin, Jason, and Jackson Brown, and Kaila, Jeffrey, and Mason Wilson; as well as his brothers, Daniel (Sherry) Cowperthwaite of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Patrick Cowperthwaite of Vernon; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Keith Cowperthwaite of Las Vegas, Nevada.A celebration of life for Casey will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the family through the Tribute Page at the Cremation Society of Connecticut