Kenneth "Kenny" Louis Criscitelli, 76, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield.



He was born on July 5, 1942, in Springfield, son the of late Anthony J. and Mary M. (Rutherford) Criscitelli, and was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Prior to retiring, Kenny owned and operated a hair salon, Vogue Coiffures, for 40 years. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing with his buddies, coaching, a good joke and lots of laughs, and was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.



Kenny is survived by his three sons, Anthony Criscitelli of Mechanic Falls, Maine, Marc Criscitelli of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and Jason Criscitelli of Oxford, Maine; and his three beloved grandchildren, Haley, Connor, and Ryan Criscitelli. He is also survived by his two siblings, Pamela Johnson of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Carmine Criscitelli of Somersville; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, George Criscitelli.



His family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, Enfield (Please meet at church). Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



