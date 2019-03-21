Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Margotta. View Sign

Kenneth Margotta, 80, of the Ellington area, beloved husband of Cynthia (Stuart) Margotta, died peacefully and surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with leukemia Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.



He was born in New Rochelle, New York, Sept. 28, 1938, son of the late Canio and Loretta (Quinlan) Margotta. Ken grew up in New Rochelle and was a graduate of Iona Preparatory School in 1956. He went on to graduate with his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Steven's Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, and later obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Western New England University in Springfield. Ken was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity in college where he developed lifelong friendships with his brothers. He was married to the love of his life, Cynthia Stuart, Aug. 3, 1963, and they lived in Vernon, where they raised a family, before moving to Ellington in 1993. Ken retired from Westinghouse Electric Co. Nuclear Services in 2013 where he worked as a project manager and mechanical engineer designing parts for nuclear reactors for over 40 years.



Ken enjoyed spending time at the family's summerhouse, a home built by the hands of his father and uncles as well as himself and his brother when he was a child. Every brick, board, and nail was touched by some member of Ken's family and it was always a source of peace and solace for him where he could spend time reading biographies, making puzzles, enjoying card games, playing bocce on the family bocce court, and partaking in crazy water fights which have become a family tradition now passed on to his grandsons. Ken will be remembered as a kind, caring, loving, and extremely devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather who always put his family first. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was extremely generous, and loved unconditionally without distinction. Ken put the "father" in the word grandfather, impacted each of his grandchildren's lives immeasurably and cherished every moment he had to spend with them.



Along with his wife of over 55 years Cindi, he leaves his children, Marliese Shaw and her husband, Michael, of Tolland, Keith Margotta and his wife, Donna Judge, of Old Saybrook, and Leslie Garabedian and her husband, Tom, of Tolland; his brother, Donald Margotta and his wife, Gisela, of Boston; and his grandchildren, Kevin Shaw, Stephen Shaw and girlfriend, Ally Dooley, Eric Garabedian and girlfriend, Christine Welsh, Joseph Garabedian, Ethan Margotta, RJ Dabate, and Connor Dabate. He was predeceased by his daughter, Connie Margotta.



His family will receive friends on Thursday (TODAY), March 21, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 22, at 11:30 a.m., directly at St. Bernard Church. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hockanum Valley Community Council Food Pantry, 29 Naek Road, Suite 5a, Vernon, CT 06066, or online at



www.hvcchelps.org



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







551 Talcottville Rd

Vernon , CT 06066

