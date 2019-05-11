Kenneth N. Gillman Jr., 79, of Stafford Springs, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.
He was born in Northampton, Massachusetts, son of the late Kenneth N. Sr. and Lois (Bisbee) Gillman. Ken proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He had worked as a borough police officer for the Town of Stafford and at the same time worked as a carpenter at Johnson Memorial Hospital. He then went to work as a corrections officer for the state of Connecticut at the prison in Suffield. Ken was a member of the West Stafford Fire Department, and enjoyed motorcycles, working on cars, and fixing anything.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Gloria (Caron) Gillman; seven children, Dan, Tim, James, Kay, Michael, Dianna, and Brian; two stepsons, Leon and Bobby Bonneville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Alan, Robert "Steve," and George and his wife, Andrea; sister, Linda Zeitler and her husband, Bruce; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald, and stepson, Billy Bonneville.
Calling hours will be held Monday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.
His funeral service will take place Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Baptist Church, 1151 Hartford Tpke., Vernon. Military honors will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 11 to May 15, 2019