Kenneth R. Kirchner, 65, of South Windsor, loving husband of 40 years to Nancy (Haggett) Kirchner, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on July 2 after a long illness.
Born in Hartford on May 25, 1955, he was the son of the late Robert and Blanche (Roussel) Kirchner. Ken grew up in East Hartford and graduated from East Hartford High School in 1973. Upon graduation he worked at G. Fox & Co. for five years. He then worked at Loctite/Henkel in Rocky Hill from 1978, retiring after 34 years as a shipper and receiving clerk.
Ken was an avid NASCAR fan who attended many races throughout New England and also Dover, Delaware. He was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Ken enjoyed fishing and camping, but his greatest hobby was building model cars of all kinds, especially for family and friends. He loved to cook for Nancy and also dearly loved his cat, Dale.
Ken will be remembered by family and friends for his great sense of humor and infectious laugh. He has departed an extended family and numerous, wonderful friends.
Ken leaves his sister, Carole Anthony, and husband Allen of Marlborough; Aunt Mary Ann Kirchner of Wethersfield; his godparents, Uncle Albert Roussel and his wife, Aunt Julie, of Clinton; mother-in-law, Jeannette Haggett of South Windsor; brother-in-law, David Haggett, and wife Gwen of Oakdale; and sister-in-law, Patricia Pappalardo, and husband Frank of Coventry.
He also leaves several cousins, nieces, a nephew, and a nephew-in-law. He was predeceased by both his maternal and paternal grandparents; his Uncle Leo Kirchner of Wethersfield; and his father-in-law, Richard Haggett of Wells, Maine and formerly of South Windsor.
Calling hours will be Monday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, July 14, at 11 a.m. at North American Martyrs Parish at St. Mary's Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford. Masks are required at both services.
A celebration of Ken's life will be announced by his family in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 306 Industrial Park Road, Suite 105, Middletown, CT 06457.
To share a memory of Ken with his family, please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com