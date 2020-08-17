Kenneth Van Nostrand, 92, of Enfield, beloved husband of 69 years to Joanne (Cormier) Van Nostrand, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.Son of the late George and Erma (Terwilliger) Van Nostrand, he was born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield on April 1, 1928. Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In his earlier years he worked as a weaver at the Bigelow Carpet Mill and later was employed as a general supervisor at Kaman Aircraft.He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects. Anything mechanical was no match for Ken. He enjoyed bowling with his wife Joanne in their early years, and also enjoyed snowmobiling and weekly Friday card games with friends. Kenneth looked forward to opening day, fishing with his son and brother-in-law each year, and he was also an avid Red Sox fan. He and his wife Joanne enjoyed snowbirding together in their second home in Port Charlotte, Florida, for over 20 years.In addition to his wife Joanne, he is survived by his children, Cheryl Chiasson and her fiancé, Michael Egan, and Richard Van Nostrand and his wife, Ginger; his grandchildren, Crista Callaghan, Ryan Van Nostrand, Hala Van Nostrand, Steven Gianinoto, and Jessica Gianinoto; his great-grandchildren, Luke Kenneth Callaghan, Jack Gianinoto, Mason Gianinoto, and Giana Tripp; his friend and brother-in-law, Robert Cormier and his wife, Barbara; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Ralph Van Nostrand; his sisters, Evelyn Kotowski and Marjorie Pierce; and his two best buddies, Eddie and Artie.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for a graveside service with military honors on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield. Due to current health restrictions, masks are required and social distancing should be observed by all attendees.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy., Suite 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109.For online expressions of sympathy, please visit