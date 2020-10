Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth W. Gonsorowski, 81, of Homosassa, Florida passed away Oct. 12, 2020.



Family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, Florida.





